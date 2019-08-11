HILARY JOFFE: The mystery at the centre of the shock jobs data
11 August 2019 - 00:09
Why did almost a quarter of a million South Africans decide between March and June that this was a great time to start looking for a job?
Stats SA has no idea, and nor, it seems, does anyone else. But it was this that caused the unemployment rate to jump 1.4 percentage points in the second quarter, to a frightening 29%...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.