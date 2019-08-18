Sasol slides on US woes
18 August 2019 - 00:13
Sasol's share price fell the most in 20 years on the JSE on Friday after Sasol postponed the release of its annual results, saying it had not completed a review of problems affecting a giant chemicals project in the US.
The share dropped as much as 16%, the biggest intraday decline since September 1998, as the beleaguered Lake Charles project in Louisiana continued to sap investor confidence. Costs at the flagship development have swelled 50%, from initial estimates to almost $13bn (R197bn), amid weather delays and construction setbacks...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.