Stats SA runs short of cash, so might run short on data
25 August 2019 - 05:08
A lack of funding for statistical surveys may cause Stats SA to fall foul of standards required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the reliability of statistics.
The funding shortfall means Stats SA is unable to undertake surveys that are necessary for it to update the consumer price inflation index (CPI) weights by the next deadline in 2022...
