Gore: NHI won't shift our focus
08 September 2019 - 00:08
Discovery has managed to build itself into a global health-care giant, making it less reliant on its South African business. But CEO Adrian Gore has dismissed the idea it could shift focus from its local health business as plans to implement National Health Insurance (NHI) gain traction.
On Thursday, Gore said the company did not predict any dramatic change in its strategic planning for the medical scheme administration business. Discovery administrates 14 medical schemes, including Discovery Health Medical Scheme...
