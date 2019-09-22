Business

Investec split carries hefty price tag

22 September 2019 - 00:08 By TJ STRYDOM

Investec's plans to separate from its asset management division, and Britain's decision to divorce the EU, will weigh on the results of the private bank this half-year.

Headline EPS are expected to be between 15% and 18% lower in the five months to end-August than in the corresponding period last year, Investec said in a statement on Friday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Economy heads closer to final nail in junk status coffin Business
  2. HILARY JOFFE: Weight of government debt could be what crushes the economy Business
  3. 28 breakthrough online companies to watch in SA Business
  4. ‘Not a snowball's chance’ court will declare Old Mutual board delinquent Business
  5. Trevor Manuel apologises for criticising judge 'who happens to wear a robe' Business

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X