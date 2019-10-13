Nothing worse than excess surprises

When money's tight, you may be tempted to cut back on your short-term insurance. But before you replace a policy, even with one that provides the same level of cover or more benefit at a lower premium, make sure you understand how your excess is determined and if additional excesses apply.



Most complaints received by the Ombud for Financial Services Providers relate to short-term insurance, and many of these concern the excesses that apply to vehicle cover...