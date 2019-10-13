Nothing worse than excess surprises
13 October 2019 - 00:03
When money's tight, you may be tempted to cut back on your short-term insurance. But before you replace a policy, even with one that provides the same level of cover or more benefit at a lower premium, make sure you understand how your excess is determined and if additional excesses apply.
Most complaints received by the Ombud for Financial Services Providers relate to short-term insurance, and many of these concern the excesses that apply to vehicle cover...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.