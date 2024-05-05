Business

Global online retailers in Patel's sights

Popularity of Temu and Shein a problem for local textile sector

05 May 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The government is on a mission to confront global online retail platforms that use tariff loopholes in South Africa to undermine locally-produced goods and retail stores, says trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel...

