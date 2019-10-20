ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The IoT revolution comes with rewards, but also risks

The vast network of connected devices known as the internet of things (IoT) remains an elusive entity, precisely because it is not a single entity. Rather, it is a sprawling miscellany of smaller networks that is invisible beyond its isolated parts. That may give the impression that it is another hyped-up technology that has not delivered on its promise.



But deliver it has, and we have only seen the beginning. It is connecting our cars, TVs and security monitors. It has brought us smart meters, traffic mapping and weather sensors. It promises smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and buildings that adapt to our presence...