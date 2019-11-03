Business

Are you at risk with too little life cover?

03 November 2019 - 00:17 By CHARLENE STEENKAMP

The average South African earner needs to spend about 7% of monthly after-tax income on topping up their life and disability insurance to avoid their family having to cut their monthly expenses by about a third should he or she no longer be able to earn an income.

The average South African earner is under-insured for death and disability by an average of R2.2m, says the latest Life and Disability Insurance Gap study by the Association of Savings and Investment SA (Asisa)...

