Capitec the latest bank to flip its card

10 November 2019 - 05:00 By TJ STRYDOM

South African banks are catching on to a trend that is not exactly turning card design on its head, but certainly on its side.

Capitec Bank is the latest financial institution - after Discovery and Absa - to introduce a "vertical card", preferring, from a branding and technology point of view, the portrait format to the traditional landscape style of debit and credit cards...

