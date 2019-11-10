France 'keen' to help Eskom
10 November 2019 - 05:06
France is gearing up to be an early mover in providing financing for Eskom's restructuring, the country's ambassador to SA said this week.
Discussions within French government agencies have begun and there is keen interest to prepare proposals ahead of the state visit of France's President Emmanuel Macron to SA next year. SA is France's leading trade partner in sub-Saharan Africa...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.