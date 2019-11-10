Pressure on Sasol over emissions

When Sasol published its climate change report on Monday last week, the 34-page document slipped by almost unnoticed.



The petrochemical giant's two joint CEOs, Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell, resigned that same morning, casualties of the Lake Charles project - a multibillion-dollar US investment troubled by delays and substantial cost overruns - and no announcement about greenhouse gases is likely to trump the departure of top management...