Business

Shareholders prick carbon conscience of SA's corporations

01 December 2019 - 00:07

It was a tale of two AGMs.

On Wednesday, outgoing Sasol chair Mandla Gantsho and members of his board faced more than three hours of aggressive questioning from shareholders at a packed AGM in Bryanston...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SAA still up in the air over bailout Business
  2. Embrace the benefits of change in the workplace, says BCX Business
  3. Sanlam Investments offers a strong case for investing in Africa Business
  4. Emigration saps Gauteng house prices Business
  5. Reporting suspicious and unusual transactions to the Financial Intelligence ... Business

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X