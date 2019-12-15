Business

A growing appetite for craft bean-to-bar products

15 December 2019 - 05:00 By PENELOPE MASHEGO

Artisanal chocolate makers have taken chocolate to a new level with their hand-crafted creations, offering consumers more than just a tasty treat.

At De Villiers Chocolate, what began as a hobby is going global, with the Western Cape company recently making its products available through US online shopping giant Amazon. Company owner Pieter de Villiers says demand on Amazon has been "surprisingly good"...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eskom: now for the really bad news Business
  2. Fraud claim as backers turn on 'Call Me' Makate Business
  3. Silver lining amid SA's GDP gloom Business
  4. My Brilliant Career: Blockchain advocate looks beyond career for meaning Business
  5. Phone row parties just won't hang up Business

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk