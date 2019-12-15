Mining houses want to go it alone on power generation

In a heavy blow this week, Eskom pushed the button on stage 6 load-shedding, halting operations at South African mines, which spurred the sector to push for reforms enabling it to bypass Eskom.



Johan Theron, group executive for corporate affairs at Impala Platinum, which applied a day's stoppage to its operations at its Rustenburg and Marula mines, said R100m in revenue could be lost for every production shift lost at its Rustenburg mine...