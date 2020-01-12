SA's bigwigs need to stay on brand
12 January 2020 - 05:05
South African politicians, including government ministers, don't understand the negative impact of their utterances and behaviour on the country's image, nor the economic consequences, says Thandi Tobias, the newly appointed chair of Brand SA.
"It's very important that they understand that how they conduct themselves, and their messaging, should put SA in a positive light and help build the brand," says Tobias, who was an ANC MP for 15 years before being appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa late last year...
