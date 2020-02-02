Gwede to face grilling at mines indaba
02 February 2020 - 00:07
Mining investors and executives are likely to ask some tough questions of mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe when he opens the annual Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town tomorrow. Energy supply, regulatory issues and safety are high on the list of concerns.
The indaba expects to host about 6,500 international and local participants, among them the presidents of Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as 41 African cabinet ministers, at least 900 global investors and about 1,600 mining industry operators...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.