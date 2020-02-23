Six months of Slape cuts and contouring streamlines Massmart

Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape, who took the helm at the retailer in September last year, is pinning his hopes on the revival of Game and a streamlining of its supply chain to help the company return to its glory days.



Walmart's purchase of Massmart in 2011 was one of the biggest deals in SA, but the acquisition hasn't yielded the desired results. More than eight years later, Slape - who was COO at Walmart in Japan - has come with the Walmart rule book to implement the strategic turnaround plan it unveiled last month...