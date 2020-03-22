Ghana's great leap into a tech future
22 March 2020 - 00:18
In repeated visits to Ghana over the past two decades, I have witnessed the amazing political and developmental revolution that is taking place there, and in many other African states, and been able to consider its potential for job creation and progress.
By African standards, Ghana is small, with a population of around 29-million people. It is more urbanised than most African countries (at around 60%), allowing for a more rapid transition to digital services and making it easier to provide water, sanitation and other services...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.