Oh brother! Coronavirus calls split family fortunes on Wall St

After a calamitous two week plunge in stocks as the coronavirus spread globally, Ricky Sandler called into a midday CNBC show on March 16 with a brash, bullish prediction.

“People are totally missing what is happening here. Every new headline, every new hysteria is making people more nervous and it's actually very, very positive,” he said, recommending that viewers borrow against their mortgages to buy stocks.

Andrew Sandler, holed up with family, dogs and pet fish on New York's Long Island, couldn't resist a shot at his little brother on Facebook.

“I think he's wrong,” Andrew posted immediately after the TV appearance.

The depth and duration of COVID-19's economic impact is a subject of debate among families the world over. But for Ricky and Andrew Sandler, their diverging views have broader implications: both run multi-billion dollar stock-focused hedge funds.

Their different outlooks -- time to buy or stay cautious -- have meant double-digit losses for Ricky's $7.6 billion Eminence Capital LP and double-digit gains for Andrew's nearly $2 billion unit of Sandler Capital Management.

It's a scenario playing out across Wall Street. The coronavirus killed off the longest-running bull market in equities, meaning most hedge funds are nursing losses, with the average stock-focused fund down about 9.5% in March and 13% lower for the first quarter, according to data tracker HFR.

A small number of hedge fund managers who positioned in time for the fallout have profited, few more than Andrew Sandler. The elder Sandler brother was one of the best performing hedge fund managers in the world for the first quarter, according to a ranking by HSBC.