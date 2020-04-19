Secure signatures for lockdown

As the Covid-19 lockdown continues into its fourth week, you may need to sign legal documents to keep your personal finances on track. You can sign some electronically, but there are different types of electronic signatures and you need to choose the right one for your protection.



Yaniv Kleitman, a director at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, says when a form of electronic signature has not specifically been agreed to, there can be uncertainty as to its validity...