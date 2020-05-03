Edcon’s hopes wrapped up in consumers now
03 May 2020 - 00:09
Edcon, owner of Edgars and Jet, has bought itself a bit of time by filing for business rescue, but the survival of SA’s largest clothing retailer after the Covid-19 lockdown depends on the country's consumers flocking back to shops.
CEO Grant Pattison said it is “far too early” to say how the staff of 17,500 permanent employees and 5,000 seasonal casuals will be affected by the business rescue process, but he acknowledges that they will be...
