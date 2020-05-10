Business

Comair rescue puzzles former CEO Erik Venter

10 May 2020 - 00:04 By CHRIS BARRON

Former Comair CEO Erik Venter says he is "surprised" at the airline's decision to go into business rescue, which he thinks is unnecessary.

"It's a very dramatic position to take. I don't really understand why they went to that extreme. You normally go into business rescue when the balance sheet has been fully depleted and there's nothing left to sell," he said. "In Comair it's quite the opposite."..

