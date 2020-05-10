Comair rescue puzzles former CEO Erik Venter
10 May 2020 - 00:04
Former Comair CEO Erik Venter says he is "surprised" at the airline's decision to go into business rescue, which he thinks is unnecessary.
"It's a very dramatic position to take. I don't really understand why they went to that extreme. You normally go into business rescue when the balance sheet has been fully depleted and there's nothing left to sell," he said. "In Comair it's quite the opposite."..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.