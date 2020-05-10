KUSENI DLAMINI: You cannot have a strong economy without a healthy population

The urgency to rebuild the huge economic and social damage wreaked by the Covid-19 pandemic is the pressing strategic priority of our time. This is as urgent as the remaining and ongoing imperative to prevent a second wave which requires thorough vigilance by all role players in government, business and, more importantly, citizens.



It is inescapable that the pandemic has changed and will change the way in which business is done, lives are lived and the way in which governments govern for years to come. The infrastructure of containment built to stop the spread of the pandemic has decimated economic growth in ways that are unprecedented over the past 100 years...