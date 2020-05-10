Private schools could get a caning

JSE-listed AdvTech, one of the biggest private education groups in SA with brands such as CrawfordSchools and Trinityhouse in its portfolio, says it is feeling the effects of the fallout from the Covid-19 lockdown, with the group about 20% behind on school fee collections for April, compared with the same month last year.



CEO Roy Douglas tells Business Times it is too early to read anything into these figures but they are "indicative of the potential problems and the environment we are in"...