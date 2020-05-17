House brand sector set to soar as hardship bites
17 May 2020 - 00:24
The private-label concept, which was pioneered in SA by Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman 44 years ago, may gather momentum for the retailer in a post-Covid world as rising unemployment and pay cuts force consumers to seek more affordable options.
Private-label or house brands are products manufactured by external parties for sale under a retailer's name - be it Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Checkers or Spar - usually at lower prices than national named brands...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.