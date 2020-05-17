Real estate sector now on shaky ground
17 May 2020 - 00:28
While the residential real estate industry is in crisis as house sales remain suspended due to the lockdown, the impact on banks' mortgage books is likely to emerge only in the months ahead.
The country's largest estate agency groups have been urging the government to open up the residential market. As it stands they can only take clients to houses when the country moves to level 2 lockdown restrictions, meaning it is almost impossible to sell properties. And if distressed homeowners looking to offload their houses can't do so, it will affect banks because these properties will remain on their books for a lot longer than they would like...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.