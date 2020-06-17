FREE WEBINAR | Are today’s education systems geared to support the aspirations of SA’s youth?

Business

Register for the Sunday Times GenNext digital series on June 18 at 10am

17 June 2020 - 08:27
Image: Unsplash/Alexis Brown

The fourth industrial revolution is upon us, and the way education is changing across the world means that SA’s young people will be left behind if we aren’t in a position to adopt new ways of educating and upskilling them ... not only in the acquisition of traditional skills, but also in newer ways that nurture their creativity to become globally competitive.

But there’s nothing quite as sobering as a lockdown to bring home some hard facts about inadequacies in the SA education system, and though learners are slowly trickling back to their schools, there are some realities that simply cannot be swept under the rug or put on hold any longer.

The socioeconomic inequalities in SA are glaring, leaving a vast majority of learners economically paralysed. The cost of data is still too high for millions to afford; the fibre reticulation networks in the country are not being extended fast enough into the less advantaged areas; the availability of computers and mobile devices in homes is limited; and online distance learning initiatives can only find benefit with a small, privileged percentage of the population.

SA cannot afford to have an entire generation of learners left behind. We need to action change. The silver lining is that the younger generations are more malleable and willing to adapt to it. 

Join the Sunday Times GenNext digital series in a conversation moderated by Kenzy Mohapi (radio personality, Jacaranda FM), Gugu Ntuli (group executive: corporate affairs and marketing, SABC), Lillian Bususu (national graduate skills development manager, Rosebank College) and Sachin Naidoo (learner representative and Herald winner 2019) that looks at the current trends in education, with an understanding of the tools and societal issues that need to be confronted when educating and employing the youth. It will also provide insights on what SA’s youth feel is needed to make a difference.

Are today’s education systems geared to support the aspirations of SA’s youths?

Date: June 18 2020
Time: 10am — 10.45am

