We dismissed them as narcissists — now they are leading us

It wasn't in the quiet bliss that I had this realisation. I was on my couch for the fifth consecutive week, logged into a virtual conference, my phone pinging on my lap and Netflix humming in the background. And that's when it hit me: the notion that, after all this time, they were right. “They” — the ones leaders shunned for being too “entitled”, too “lazy” and far too addicted to technology to be productive. The same “they” we mocked for their obsession with living in the moment and their work-life balance at the start of their careers.



Raised as the “centre of their own universe'', this 2.0 generation were born with different factory settings that admittedly bugged us, but little did we know they were wired differently for the greater good of all gens that came before them. We called them disrupters. We called them narcissists. We called them the millennials. They were right, you know. About everything...