Grocery delivery app sticks to the plot
16 August 2020 - 05:05
Food delivery services for communities in rural and peri-urban areas are gaining momentum in SA - especially since the hard lockdown was imposed at the end of March.
In July 2013, aspirant scriptwriter Vusi Mthimunye was in arrears for the rent on the garden cottage in Melville, Johannesburg, where he was living. He didn't want to venture out for fear that his landlord would see him and ask for the money he owed...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.