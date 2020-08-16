Grocery delivery app sticks to the plot

Food delivery services for communities in rural and peri-urban areas are gaining momentum in SA - especially since the hard lockdown was imposed at the end of March.



In July 2013, aspirant scriptwriter Vusi Mthimunye was in arrears for the rent on the garden cottage in Melville, Johannesburg, where he was living. He didn't want to venture out for fear that his landlord would see him and ask for the money he owed...