US employees fear TikTok-ing 'time bomb' after Trump threats
23 August 2020 - 00:04
It's anything but business as usual for the 1,500 US-based employees of TikTok.
Plans to hire 10,000 staff and open new offices in the country are being postponed, and brands and social media stars are inserting clauses into their contracts to address what happens if a proposed ban comes to pass, according to TikTok staff, executives and business partners...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.