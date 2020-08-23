US employees fear TikTok-ing 'time bomb' after Trump threats

It's anything but business as usual for the 1,500 US-based employees of TikTok.



Plans to hire 10,000 staff and open new offices in the country are being postponed, and brands and social media stars are inserting clauses into their contracts to address what happens if a proposed ban comes to pass, according to TikTok staff, executives and business partners...