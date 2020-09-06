Political meddling clips SAA’s wings
06 September 2020 - 00:09
Nico Bezuidenhout, airline turnaround specialist and outgoing CEO of SAA’s low-cost carrier Mango, says he believes a restructured SAA could be successful if there was no political interference.
“Provided the political will is there to allow it to be run in a professional manner on commercial terms [and] it is cost-effective and appropriately capitalised.”..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.