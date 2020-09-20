Ride the crisis by ensuring good value from financial products

If the salary cuts, job or contract losses that have accompanied the coronavirus pandemic have left you reviewing your expenses, you may want to take a look at whether you are getting your money's worth from all the financial products you use.



This week the Association for Savings and Investment (Asisa) released statistics for the first half of the year, showing that 5.4-million policies for life, disability, dread disease and income protection had lapsed...