SIGNPOST
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The play’s the truly big thing
All work and no play was making Microsoft dull, so it got into the gaming industry, which has jaw-dropping numbers
26 September 2020 - 05:00
If you think entertainment is booming during the Covid-19 pandemic, what with Netflix passing $200bn in value, grab a front-row seat for the industry’s next big boom, coming to a TV screen near you during the coming holiday season.
November will see the near-simultaneous launch of two of the most eagerly awaited gaming consoles, the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. Launching two days apart, on November 10 and 12, they are expected to provide a massive sales boost to their makers, Microsoft and Sony, respectively. Both launch dates were announced in the past 10 days, as if one was waiting for the other to blink first...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.