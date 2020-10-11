Polish mall CEO fears second wave of Covid-19 may reduce footfall

Tomasz Trzóslo said EPP is working hard to make customers feel safe to ensure foot traffic continues to improve

The new CEO of Poland's largest shopping centre owner, EPP, which has listings in Luxembourg and Johannesburg, says his biggest concern in the next three months is the potential effect a second wave of Covid-19 infections could have on footfall to the group's malls.



Tomasz Trzóslo, who took over as CEO from Hadley Dean earlier this year, said the group had recovered well, with footfall up dramatically compared with earlier this year and that he wants to keep this momentum...