Polish mall CEO fears second wave of Covid-19 may reduce footfall
Tomasz Trzóslo said EPP is working hard to make customers feel safe to ensure foot traffic continues to improve
11 October 2020 - 00:01
The new CEO of Poland's largest shopping centre owner, EPP, which has listings in Luxembourg and Johannesburg, says his biggest concern in the next three months is the potential effect a second wave of Covid-19 infections could have on footfall to the group's malls.
Tomasz Trzóslo, who took over as CEO from Hadley Dean earlier this year, said the group had recovered well, with footfall up dramatically compared with earlier this year and that he wants to keep this momentum...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.