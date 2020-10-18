My Brilliant Career: Nurturing the soft in a hard technical career

Irene Chikobvu is a senior management accountant at Sasol

Tell me about the work you do.



I am a chartered accountant, so I work with numbers. I used to be in audit with one of the big four firms. I spent a lot of time working with logistics and tech companies, assessing valuations and the efficiency of their internal control procedures and so on...