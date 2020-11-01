US GDP: Growth or 'deep hole'?

President Donald Trump's campaign is touting the blockbuster GDP figure released this week as evidence the US economy is healing quickly, while his Democratic opponent Joe Biden is focused on the "deep hole" the economy is still in because of the pandemic.



Data from the commerce department showed that the economy grew at an annualised rate of 33.1% in the third quarter, beating expectations, but leaving the economy 3.5% below where it was at the end of 2019...