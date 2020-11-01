US GDP: Growth or 'deep hole'?
01 November 2020 - 06:10
President Donald Trump's campaign is touting the blockbuster GDP figure released this week as evidence the US economy is healing quickly, while his Democratic opponent Joe Biden is focused on the "deep hole" the economy is still in because of the pandemic.
Data from the commerce department showed that the economy grew at an annualised rate of 33.1% in the third quarter, beating expectations, but leaving the economy 3.5% below where it was at the end of 2019...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.