The Covid-19 public-private partnership has been a rehearsal for a better future

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, NHI (National Health Insurance) was high on SA’s health care agenda, but once the virus attacked, we quickly realised that our health care systems were somewhat unprepared for the magnitude and speed of its spread.

However, with collaboration, and sound decision-making, we have been able to deal as effectively as possible with the crisis. In fact, SA was expected to be hit the most by Covid-19 in Africa, ranking first out of 10 countries and surpassing larger populations such as Egypt and Nigeria, but our effective response brought us relief.

It's encouraging to note that the public and private health care sectors have worked together, and appear to have co-operated successfully. The public-private partnership during Covid-19 may well have laid the foundation for a better health care system and paved a road map for a successful NHI in the years to come.

How ready are we for NHI?

The concern is still whether the public sector is ready for NHI, given the unknown costs of it and the yet to be defined benefit package. There have been talks of a proposed taxation, but this would not be enough, given the high unemployment rate in SA and an already constrained taxpayer base.

Every year about R450bn is spent on health care, of which about R225bn is spent for 85% of the country's population who make use of the public sector, and the remaining R225bn is spent by 15% of the population on private health care. This is a highly unequal distribution, and arguably an inefficient health care system which requires re-engineering through collaboration, co-operation and innovation.

In a constrained health care environment, the private sector plays a critical role to ease the heavy burden that exists in state facilities. Medshield Medical Scheme through our innovative and value-based plans has made a conscious effort to ensure affordability to its members thereby ensuring that we include as many people as possible.

In this economically challenging climate Medshield is standing by its members and supporting them by announcing an affordable 5.9% weighted contribution increase for 2021. We’ve chosen to pass the expected R400m surpluses generated in 2020 back to our members through low increases for 2021, ranging from an affordable R84 increase on our entry-level plan and up to R350 increase on our top-end plan. These are the lowest contribution increases in the past 10 years of Medshield’s history.

Health care is a right, which is enshrined in our constitution and the reality is that NHI is absolutely necessary in SA. The concept of universal health care is not new and in fact the ANC manifesto in 1994, which addressed social security reform included elements of the introduction of a national health insurance scheme for equitable and affordable access to health care for all South Africans. Covid-19 has been proof that a collaborative approach between the private and public sector can lead to a successful NHI, which would be a useful tool to help diagnose, treat and control the spread of all diseases more effectively.

A positive side to the pandemic

What we found at Medshield was an increase in Covid-related costs especially at the initial outbreak due to testing — most of which was voluntary — and hospitalisation for the treatment of cases. Other health care costs decreased and we saw a change in patient priorities, with patients choosing to defer elective surgical procedures, opting out of routine check-ups with their doctor, and an overall reduction in hospital admissions. In general, medical schemes have experienced an average 20% fewer claims this year than budgeted for.