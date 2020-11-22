Business

Accountants open to search, seizure

Saica gives cautious approval to proposed powers for regulator

22 November 2020 - 00:08 By CHRIS BARRON

Freeman Nomvalo, CEO of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has given guarded approval to last week’s announcement by the Treasury that it is determined to push for search and seizure powers for the body that regulates the audit profession.

“We’re not opposed in principle,” he says...

