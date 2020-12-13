Too soon to celebrate SA’s economic rebound
SA's economy beat expectations to grow at an annualised rate of 66% in the third quarter
13 December 2020 - 00:10
A surge in exports and weak imports helped to lift the economy and the balance of payments in the third quarter, aiding a rally that briefly took the rand to better than R15 to the dollar this week.
But SA's official entry into the ranks of Covid-19 second-wave countries this week has raised concerns about whether the third quarter's strong economic rebound can be sustained, with latest figures suggesting the pace of recovery has already slowed in the fourth quarter...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.