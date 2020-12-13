Business

Too soon to celebrate SA’s economic rebound

SA's economy beat expectations to grow at an annualised rate of 66% in the third quarter

13 December 2020 - 00:10 By HILARY JOFFE

A surge in exports and weak imports helped to lift the economy and the balance of payments in the third quarter, aiding a rally that briefly took the rand to better than R15 to the dollar this week.

But SA's official entry into the ranks of Covid-19 second-wave countries this week has raised concerns about whether the third quarter's strong economic rebound can be sustained, with latest figures suggesting the pace of recovery has already slowed in the fourth quarter...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Six interim board members announced for embattled SAA Business
  2. American Dream offers visa residency by investment Business
  3. There’s relief in store for business – but will banks play their part? Business
  4. HILARY JOFFE: Why SA’s small firms have ignored state's helping hand Business
  5. The cars are used, the idea is new Business

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...