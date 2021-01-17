Business

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Samsung gets a head start and sets standard for phone cameras

Its new Galaxy S phone has a camera array that should be sending Apple CEO Tim Cook back to the drawing board

17 January 2021 - 00:05 By Arthur Goldstuck

It is going to be a year of bold moves in the tech world. From social networks finally finding their moral fibre to big bets on artificial intelligence, cloud and digital transformation, caution will not be a popular technology strategy in 2021. No-one has illustrated this better than Samsung, which brought the annual launch of its new Galaxy S range forward more than a month in 2021, to January 14, as it continually reduces the cycle between new flagship smartphones.

The top-of-the-range unit, the Galaxy S Ultra, sets a new standard for cameras on phones, with performance so astonishing it may well persuade die-hard amateur enthusiasts of stand-alone cameras to move to the light side...

