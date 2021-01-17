The terror of Covid-19

Like many South Africans, Katherine Priebatsch Baxter thought she and her family were being vigilant in their virus-avoidant behaviour. Then her mother contracted Covid-19. Her account of 10 days of trauma is a wake-up call for us all

Twelve days in ICU, further treatment in a renal ward and approximately three months of home-care recuperation. If you survive a severe case of Covid-19, this is a description of its cycle. My mother was one of those statistics, a 67-year-old with no co-morbidities. Thankfully, she is finally out of the woods.



I have written this as a reminder to myself not to become complacent about this devastating Covid-19 virus, to describe to those who are unaware of the cruel and lonely suffering that severely ill patients endure, to remind people of the extremely demanding mental and physical struggles our frontline health-care workers undergo every day to protect us, and to appeal to my friends to stave off our Covid fatigue and continue to practise responsible habits so that we may safeguard each other...