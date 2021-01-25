Three members on Discovery Insure’s swift response in an accident
Testimonials from three crash survivors
If it’s never happened to you, can you imagine what those first few seconds after an accident may be like? If it has, you know how critical those seconds are.
State-of-the-art technology in the car insurance space is about having mechanisms that, not only encourage safer driving, but also provide effective incident support. In our line of work, we see the positive impact it can have on our clients every day.
Here are a few stories ...
“Without Discovery Insure, my day would have gone completely differently.” — Liechen le Roux
Watch the video below:
“On the morning of the accident, I was sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic, when the car behind me went into the back of me, and I then went into the car in front of me.”
When she and the lady in front of her pulled to the side of the road, both of their phones rang almost at the same time. Le Roux instantly thought, “We’re both with Discovery Insure.”
“I answered the phone and it was a Discovery consultant. He was very concerned that I was OK, which is very important to me,” she says.
Once the consultant had determined that Le Roux was not seriously harmed, he asked about the state of her vehicle. This was reassuring and instantly made her feel supported by Discovery Insure.
The swift response she received in those minutes that followed her bumper bashing experience ensured that the claims process to follow was supportive and clear.
Having that calming, reassuring voice on the other end of the phone, holding my hand and taking me through the whole process; step-by-step made all the difference, says Le Roux.
“It feels like you do have a friend in that moment, who takes care of you ...” — Christopher Williamson (partner of Discovery Insure client, Jaco Theron)
Watch the video below:
Jaco and Christopher were on holiday together in the Western Cape when a car from the oncoming side swerved over a solid line and crashed into them.
A consultant almost immediately got in touch with Theron telephonically once an impact was detected on the system. “Don’t worry, I can see your location,” Theron was informed. Emergency vehicles and a tow truck were arranged on their behalf.
A hire car was also promptly arranged, as per Theron’s insurance plan, as the claim process kicked into gear. “Everything just seemed to flow,” he says.
“Being with Discovery Insure makes me feel safe after this incident — because if I should have another one in the future, I know they’ll be calling me soon after,” says Theron.
“They knew exactly where I was; so they already dispatched not one, but two ambulances to the scene.”– Evelyn Sadler.
Watch the video below:
“It was a normal Thursday morning. As I was driving, I saw this taxi swerving towards me. The car went airborne. What came to mind was, ‘This is it’.”
Sadler’s unexpected car accident had her instantly thinking of her family during those initial seconds after the impact. Would she survive this?
Thankfully, Sadler was able to get herself out of her vehicle. Due to the impact, her phone was malfunctioning and so her husband, Vernon stepped in to see that she received the assistance she needed.
“He contacted the Discovery Insure call centre. The call centre then explained to him that he should not panic because help is on the way. They already tracked it on the monitor,” he says.
“If it wasn’t for the Impact Alert, I wouldn’t have had assistance immediately after the accident happened,” she says, ‘’and because of which I would absolutely, advise going with Discovery Insure.”
This article was paid for by Discovery Insure.