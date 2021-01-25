Three members on Discovery Insure’s swift response in an accident

“On the morning of the accident, I was sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic, when the car behind me went into the back of me, and I then went into the car in front of me.”

When she and the lady in front of her pulled to the side of the road, both of their phones rang almost at the same time. Le Roux instantly thought, “We’re both with Discovery Insure.”

“I answered the phone and it was a Discovery consultant. He was very concerned that I was OK, which is very important to me,” she says.

Once the consultant had determined that Le Roux was not seriously harmed, he asked about the state of her vehicle. This was reassuring and instantly made her feel supported by Discovery Insure.

The swift response she received in those minutes that followed her bumper bashing experience ensured that the claims process to follow was supportive and clear.

Having that calming, reassuring voice on the other end of the phone, holding my hand and taking me through the whole process; step-by-step made all the difference, says Le Roux.

“It feels like you do have a friend in that moment, who takes care of you ...” — Christopher Williamson (partner of Discovery Insure client, Jaco Theron)

Watch the video below: