Doctors wary about consulting online
31 January 2021 - 06:52
Fewer people in SA are visiting doctors' rooms during the Covid-19 pandemic, but despite the push towards online consultations, telemedicine has not gained the traction expected.
Rose Tuyeni Peter, a health economist at consultancy Percept, said before the pandemic, telemedicine barely existed in SA...
