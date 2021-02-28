Business

Acsa clips wings to 'get out alive'

28 February 2021 - 05:06 By CHRIS BARRON

Mpumi Mpofu, CEO of Airports Company SA (Acsa), says it will do whatever it takes to rise from the ashes of the Covid-19 pandemic without going to the government with a begging bowl.

Six months ago Acsa told parliament it might need an R11bn government-backed cash injection over the next six years to get back to its pre-Covid level...

