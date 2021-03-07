Hi-tech era starts for SA auto industry

The almost R16bn investment in hi-tech upgrades is largely for automated facilities at the Silverton, Pretoria, plant for the next generation of Ranger vehicles

"Smart manufacturing" on the Ford Motor Company assembly line in SA, combined with aggressive expansion of high-end technology across all vehicle price points, marks the beginning of a new era in the local automotive sector.



"Ford has a strategy that will be 100% connected across all vehicle lines going forward, and this is now what we're starting to see," said Ford SA managing director Neale Hill at the launch of the new Ranger FX4 last week...