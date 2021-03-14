Reserve saves Sanlam’s bacon
Life insurer’s foresight in laying down R760m pandemic fund helps meet spike in claims
14 March 2021 - 00:30
When Sanlam reported its 2019 financial results a year ago it was one of the last of the old-style physical results presentations - and already the shadow of the Covid pandemic loomed.
Members of the audience were handed hand-sanitisers as they went into the Sanlam auditorium in Sandton. And the finance director revealed that the group just so happened to have a pandemic reserve in place, which it had set aside over a period of several years...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.