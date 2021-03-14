Reserve saves Sanlam’s bacon

Life insurer’s foresight in laying down R760m pandemic fund helps meet spike in claims

When Sanlam reported its 2019 financial results a year ago it was one of the last of the old-style physical results presentations - and already the shadow of the Covid pandemic loomed.



Members of the audience were handed hand-sanitisers as they went into the Sanlam auditorium in Sandton. And the finance director revealed that the group just so happened to have a pandemic reserve in place, which it had set aside over a period of several years...