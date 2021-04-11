How to ... Keep the best parts of remote working

Employees have got used to the autonomy of working from home and are likely to miss it if they are forced to give it up

How and where we work has changed so much in the past 12 months due to the pandemic, and many of us will be reluctant to give up some of our new work habits.



"Employers must now work harder to establish how their offices and workplace policies can support health and wellbeing," says Linda Trim, director at office design specialist Giant Leap. She advises:..