Corruption alleged in power generation bids

The mineral resources & energy department on Friday confirmed receipt of the high court application by DNG on April 28

A company which has corruption fighter and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain on its board has launched a court challenge to the department of mineral resources & energy's recent appointment of preferred bidders for emergency power generation.



The company, DNG Power Holdings, alleges the appointment involved undue influence by department officials and "underhanded and corruptive activity" by people connected to mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe...