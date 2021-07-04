Time to make SA’s C-suite cheats pay
Don’t let private sector graft go unpunished, says EOH group CEO
04 July 2021 - 00:08
Stephen van Coller, group CEO of scandal-hit listed IT services company EOH, which is suing former top executives for a total of R6.4bn in damages, says the private sector needs to demonstrate it is serious about fighting corruption.
“You have to put your money where your mouth is and prosecute the perpetrators. You can't let them get away with it. You can’t give them a golden handshake and let them ride into the distance.”..
